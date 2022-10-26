Jackson Public Schools receiving $8M for electric buses

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Public Schools district will receive $8,295,000 to buy 21 new electric buses.

It’s part of a larger award being given out to schools across the country in an effort to transition to zero-emission vehicles and reduce air pollution near schools.

Michigan will receive more than $54 million, which will be distributed to 25 school districts. The $8 million given to Jackson Public Schools will allow the district to buy new 21 electric buses.

Jackson received the second-most in Michigan, behind the nearly $10 million awarded to Pontiac City School District.

