Jackson Public Schools receiving $8M for electric buses
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Public Schools district will receive $8,295,000 to buy 21 new electric buses.
It’s part of a larger award being given out to schools across the country in an effort to transition to zero-emission vehicles and reduce air pollution near schools.
Michigan will receive more than $54 million, which will be distributed to 25 school districts. The $8 million given to Jackson Public Schools will allow the district to buy new 21 electric buses.
Jackson received the second-most in Michigan, behind the nearly $10 million awarded to Pontiac City School District.
