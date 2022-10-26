Ingham County Sheriff’s Office to announce sexual assault arrest at press conference

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and Lansing Township Police Department will announce a sexual assault arrest and investigation Wednesday afternoon.

Announced Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office said that a press conference will happen at 2 p.m.

All that is known about the announcement is that it is related to a sexual assault arrest and investigation.

At this time, all we know about the event is it’s related to a sexual assault arrest and investigation.

Stay with News 10 for more updates.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.