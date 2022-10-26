Ingham County Sheriff’s Office to announce sexual assault arrest at press conference

Ingham County Sheriff's Office vehicle
Ingham County Sheriff's Office vehicle(WILX)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and Lansing Township Police Department will announce a sexual assault arrest and investigation Wednesday afternoon.

Announced Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office said that a press conference will happen at 2 p.m.

All that is known about the announcement is that it is related to a sexual assault arrest and investigation.

