GUILTY: Jury reaches verdict in 3 men tied to Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A jury has found three men guilty on all charges in connection with the plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The jury found that all three men, Joseph Morrison, 28, Pete Musico, 44, and Paul Bellar, 24, were guilty of all three counts they each faced.

They were accused of providing assistance in the summer of 2020 when a leader of the plot, Adam Fox, drilled with their paramilitary group, the Wolverine Watchmen, at a rural property in Jackson County where Morrison and Musico live.

“Make no mistake, the quick actions of law enforcement saved lives. We are pleased the jury clearly understood that,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “These defendants believed violence was an appropriate way to address an ideological grievance. Today’s verdict sends a clear message they were wrong. Violence is never the answer, and the FBI remains committed to investigating and holding accountable anyone who seeks to further an ideological cause through violence.

The trial was separate from the main case handled in federal court, where Fox and Barry Croft Jr. were convicted of a kidnapping conspiracy. Two other men pleaded guilty and two more were acquitted.

Authorities said the goal of the group was to trigger a U.S. civil war, known to extremists as the “boogaloo.”

Morrison, who tested positive for COVID-19, and Musico were not in the courtroom. They watched the final arguments via video. Morrison, Bellar, and Musico will be sentenced on December 15 at 9 a.m.

Paul Bellar

Count 1 - Gang membership, a 20-year felony GUILTY

Count 2 - Providing material support for an act of terrorism GUILTY

Count 3 - Weapons, felony firearm GUILTY



Joseph Morrison

Count 1 - Gang membership, a 20-year felony GUILTY

Count 2 - Providing material support for an act of terrorism GUILTY

Count 3 - Weapons, felony firearm GUILTY



Pete Musico

Count 1 - Gang membership, a 20-year felony GUILTY

Count 2 - Providing material support for an act of terrorism GUILTY

Count 3 - Weapons, felony firearm GUILTY



