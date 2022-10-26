First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You may find a little bit of frost on the windshield of your car early this morning with temperatures in the low 30s. With plenty of sunshine today we will see temperatures return to the low 50s this afternoon. Tonight a few clouds drift over the area. Low temperatures tonight drop back to the mid 30s. More sunshine is expected Friday and it will be a few degrees warmer with high temperatures in the upper 50s.

The weekend looks great for outdoor activities. Plan on plenty of sunshine Saturday with high temperatures in the low 60s. For the big football game Saturday evening in Ann Arbor under mostly clear skies temperatures should be around 50º at game time and drop back into the low 40s by the end of the game. Sunday plan on mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures near 60º. If you are going to be traveling across the state this weekend you can find our statewide weekend forecast in the morning webcast video on this page.

Monday for Halloween we do have the chance of a few rain showers, but chances are the showers should be out of the area by Trick-Or-Treat time. High temperatures Monday will be in the upper 50s. The first few days of November look great with some sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s for the middle of next week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 27, 2022

Average High: 56º Average Low 38º

Lansing Record High: 80° 1927

Lansing Record Low: 13° 1869

Jackson Record High: 81º 1927

Jackson Record Low: 16º 1976

