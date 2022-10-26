Police investigating after two people shot and killed Eaton Rapids

Eaton Rapids Police are investigating a car crash, fatalities on Kinneville Rd Road.
Eaton Rapids Police are investigating a car crash, fatalities on Kinneville Rd Road.
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Officers from the Eaton Rapids Police Department (ERPD) were called to the intersection of Kinneville Rd. and Simpson Dr. for a car crash on Wednesday, Oct. 26 around 8:16 a.m.

An Eaton Rapids Police Officer responded to assist and upon arrival, he determined that the lone occupants of both cars were dead from gunshot wounds and the incident had occurred within the city’s boundaries, according to Larry Joe Weeks, Chief of Police.

The Michigan State Police is assisting with the investigation. ERPD was also assisted at the scene by the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, Hamlin Twp. Fire Department, Eaton Rapids Fire Department, and Eaton Area EMS.

The investigation into the circumstances of this incident is ongoing and there is no known threat to the public.

