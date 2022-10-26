Detroit Tigers announce Vice President and Assistant General Manager

By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:29 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After 15 seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays, the Detroit Tigers announce that Rob Metzler has joined the organization as Vice President and Assistant General Manager.

“I hope all Tigers fans will join me in welcoming Rob and his family to our organization,” said Scott Harris, Detroit Tigers President of Baseball Operations in Ilitch Companies News Hub. “I am thrilled to add an executive of Rob’s caliber to lead our Amateur and International Scouting departments. Rob’s track record of success with the Rays speaks for itself, and his innovative approach to talent acquisition will help us achieve one of our main goals: to acquire, develop and retain young talent in Detroit.”

Two Rays players who were recently drafted by Metzler are currently ranked in MLB Pipeline’s top 100 prospects: No. 20 Taj Bradley (2018, 5th round) and No. 81 Carson Williams (2021, 1st round). In recent years numerous other Tampa Bay draft picks were on the top 100 list, including Josh Lowe (No. 73 in 2021, drafted in 2016 1st round), Greg Jones (No. 84 in 2021, drafted in 2019 1st round), and Brendan McKay (No. 12 in 2020, drafted in 1st round in 2017).

Prior to joining the Rays, Metzler interned for the Boston Red Sox, Baseball Info Solutions and the Brewster Whitecaps of the Cape Cod Baseball League. He also served as an assistant coach at Roger Williams University.

