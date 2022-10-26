Congress to try again to pass legislation to combat college sexual assaults

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Lawmakers in Congress want to combat sexual assaults on college campuses.

Sexual assault is one of the most prevalent crimes on a college campus with college women being twice as likely to be sexually assaulted than robbed. That’s according to RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network).

The anti-sexual violence organization found 13% of all students on campuses across the nation experience rape or sexual assault.

That’s despite 89% of colleges and universities reporting zero incidents according to the American Association of University Women.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley has reintroduced the Campus Accountability and Safety Act to combat sexual assault on college campuses.

Grassley introduced the original legislation in 2014. He shared what he believes the hold up is in Congress in getting the bill passed.

“I think there is a feeling among some people that if there’s transparency and due process for the person that’s accused that somehow it restricts other students from coming forth,” said Grassley.

Provisions in the bill include more transparency and reporting initiatives, along with establishing more resources and services for survivors.

“It also includes efforts for victims of sexual abuse,” said Grassley. “There’s a great deal of trauma in those instances and it’s to help them through that trauma.”

The legislation’s co-sponsor is New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand who says in a statement, “this legislation would not only professionalize the response to and reporting of sexual assault, but also protect survivors and help give them the support they need.”

The Campus Accountability and Safety Act was also introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives where it’s been referred to the House Committee on Education and Labor for consideration.

