Clinton County RESA Career Expo gives students opportunities in skilled trades

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Every eighth and tenth-grade student in Clinton County will learn about careers they can start right out of high school, including finance and healthcare on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at the fourth annual Career Expo at Dewitt High School.

The event hosted by the Clinton County Regional Educational Service Agency (RESA) will give local students the opportunity to learn about career and educational opportunities in the skilled trades that consist of helping students see how their teachings relate to their post-graduation plans, gaining hands-on, real-world experience, and assistance planning their future.

There are expected to be more than 100 different employers at the event including MSUFCU, Sparrow Hospital, and several county government agencies.

This is really part of a larger umbrella of career and college education events that we provide through Clinton County Resa and through all of our partnerships,” said Jennifer Branch, Clinton County RESA. “We kind of term it the journey, and it ranges from everything from our college night that happens in September to capstone events to the career expo or our pave-your-own pathway that will be in March.”

Clinton County RESA said it helps to provide support for special education students at school districts across Clinton County, according to their website.

More information about the Clinton County Career Expo can be found by visiting their website here.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.