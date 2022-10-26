Capital Area Humane Society seeks donations following large-scale cat rescue in Lansing neighborhood

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Humane Society is seeking donations to help cover its large-scale cat rescue mission at Mill Pond Village.

Background: Capital Area Humane Society expected to trap more than 100 cats overnight at Mill Pond Village

The shelter picked up dozens of cats Monday and Tuesday at the Mill Pond Village. More than 40 cats believed to be indoor/outdoor pets were returned to the area Wednesday morning. All the cats have been fixed and had an ear clipped to indicate the procedure had been done.

“This type of rescue mission takes a village,” CAHS wrote on social media Wednesday. “This would not have been possible without everyone’s hard work and commitment to our community cats.”

The shelter will do a second rescue mission at Mill Pond Village on Nov. 7.

If you’d like to make a donation to help with surgery costs, you can donate to the Capital Area Humane Society here. More information on the shelter and pets available for adoption can be found on its official website here.

