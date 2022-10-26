Boone to Return as Yankees Manager

TAMPA, Fla, (AP) - Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner plans to keep Aaron Boone as his manager. Steinbrenner, speaking as he left the Yankees’ player development complex., said he believes Boone is a very good manager and “I don’t see a change there.” Boone agreed last October to a three-year deal with a team option for 2025. Cleveland extended the Division Series to five games before New York was swept in four games by Houston in the ALCS. The Yankees have not appeared in the World Series since winning their 27th championship in 2009.

