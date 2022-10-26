Big Ten Cross Country Championships Set For Friday

Big Ten Conference
Big Ten Conference(PRNewswire)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The University of Michigan golf course will host the Big Ten cross country championships Friday morning with no admission charge for spectators. The women’s 6K run begins at 10:45 and the men’s 8K run is set for 11:45. Michigan State’s women finished third a year ago and have three runners returning. The MSU men return five runners from last year’s fifth place team. After Friday’s races the MSU teams travel to Terre Haute, Indiana for the NCAA Great Lakes Regional on Friday, November 11th.

