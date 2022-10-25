US Attorney Totten announces new elections hotline, website, and DEO.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Assistant United States Attorney (AUSA) Justin Presant has been set to serve as the District Election Officer (DEO) for the Western District of Michigan.

Presant will be responsible for looking over the District’s handling of complaints and voting rights concerns, according to U.S. Attorney Mark Totten on Tuesday. He will also be responsible for looking over threats of violence to election officials or staff, and election fraud.

U.S. Attorney Totten said that his office will also establish a hotline and website for community members to make a complaint and share information on voting rights concerns.

“Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that vote counted in a fair and free election,” said Totten. “Similarly, election officials and staff must be able to serve without being subject to unlawful threats of violence. The Department of Justice will always work tirelessly to protect the integrity of the election process.”

Totten later said that special agents will be available in each FBI field office and resident agency throughout the U.S to receive allegations of fraud and other election abuses on Nov. 8. Complaints of federal voting rights laws can be made to the Civil Rights Division in Washington, DC by calling the number at 800-253-3931 or by complaint form.

“Ensuring free and fair elections depends in large part on the assistance of the American electorate,” said Totten. “It is important that those who have specific information about voting rights concerns or election fraud make that information available to the Department of Justice.”

