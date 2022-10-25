Tunnel of Terror: Experience a haunted car wash just in time for Halloween

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Things are about to get scary at Tommy’s Express!

Stop by the Lansing location Friday, October 28th, and Saturday, October 29th to experience a spooktacular good time!

For only $25 for non-members, your car will be clean, shiny, and dry while you make your way through the Tunnel of Terror®! From 7:00 – 10:00pm the tunnel will transform into a Haunted Wash, full of ghosts and ghouls! Enter if you dare for a clean and spooky scare!

Located at 3715 W Saginaw St., this Tommy’s Express location is giving residents of Lansing something to scream about!

Masked employees will hide in the dark corners of the wash that will be illuminated in strobe lighting and special effects. Once you are inside there is no telling what will jump out at your car!

For more information: https://tommys-express.com/

