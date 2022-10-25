Traffic alert: Westbound M-21 closure in Owosso extended due to weather

By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - The closure of westbound M-21 in Owosso will go on a little longer than anticipated.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

M-21 was closed Friday between Washington and Park streets for a sanitary sewer lateral replacement. Work was originally expected to be completed Monday, but was delayed to Tuesday.

City officials confirmed Tuesday that the closure has been extended to Friday, weather permitting. In a social media post, the city said Wednesday’s weather didn’t look good for asphalt, so they are planning to finish Thursday.

Drivers will be detoured north on Park Street, west on Mason Street, and south on Water Street back to M-21. On-street parking will be prohibited along the detour.

