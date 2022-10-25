Tigers Add New Assistant General Manager

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers Tuesday named Rob Metzler as Vice President and Assistant General Manager. Metzler comes to the Tigers following 15 seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays, including the last seven as the Senior Director of Amateur Scouting where he led the club’s MLB Draft processes.

