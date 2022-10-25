Studio 10 Tidbit: Halloween fun facts

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Halloween is less than a week away.

Did you know that the tradition of Jack-O’-Lanterns started in Ireland in the 19th century, but they actually carved turnips instead of pumpkins at the time.

That’s quite the difference.

And that’s this week’s Studio 10 tidbit.

Happy Halloween.

Looking for more fun facts? Be sure to head to the East Lansing Public Library to learn more!

