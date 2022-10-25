St. Johns Fire Department raising money to save lives

By Ta'Niyah Jordan
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It is generally a given that cities and townships pay for their fire departments out of tax revenue. So you might find it odd that the St. Johns Fire Department is asking businesses to pay for a $50,000 piece of life-saving equipment called Jaws of Life.

“Our units are becoming older and older. This is the technology of the future and this is really what we need to plan for the future as we move forward and try to better prepare ourselves,” said St. Johns Fire Chief, Jordan Whitford.

The department said the new technology is cordless, uses a lithium-ion battery, and requires less manpower.

Related: East Lansing, Meridian Township firecrews compete to cut car in half the quickest

Emily Baudoux owns Rise Up Co. in St. Johns. Baudoux said as a new business in its first year still recovering from COVID, she was initially shocked.

The fire department said they will post the donation campaign status on their Facebook page so the community can see how much has been raised and how close they are to their $50,000 goal.

“I support our fire department a hundred percent so I would trust their judgment but, if you’re asking me, that was just my reaction of ‘oh I thought that would be the city,” said Baudoux.

Owners of St. Johns Book Exchange said they support the donation campaign because you never know when an emergency will happen.

Former fire chief and owner of Bruno’s Bar and Deano’s Pizza, Dean Mazzolini, said new Jaws of Life equipment adds another layer of safety to the community.

The issue now is whether or not the community is willing to dig into their own pockets to pay for it.

The St. Johns Fire Department will start Operation Extrication to raise money for the new Jaws of Life on November 1, 2022. The campaign will run through April 1, 2023.

