Second annual Spell Con coming to Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Fledge, Lansing will host Michigan’s second annual Spell Con on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event is presented by Daimonikos Productions, headed by Aondreiel Daimonikos & Dikastíria Daimonikos.

“Our objective is to offer a welcoming space where all can feel the excitement of exploring something out of the ordinary,” said Dikastiria Daimonikos.

Spell Con is a metaphysical convention that originated in Long Island, NY in 2019, and came to Michigan when Aondreiel & Dikastiria relocated to the region in 2021. After presenting Spell Con in New York for multiple years, they decided to produce a second Spell Con last year in Michigan for their new friends, neighbors, and community.

“We got a lot of support from the community for the event last year, and we look forward to growing the event even bigger this year, and years to come,” said Aondreiel Daimonikos.

The event will feature a metaphysical market, a live recording of the Spell Cast Podcast, a spell jar workshop, multiple workshops on the misconceptions of Vodou, a performance by world-renowned Opera singer and vocal performer Stephano Andreotti, and an open Ecstatic Dance session.

“Our Metaphysical market includes psychic readings, spiritual healers, witchy crafts, reiki, and other occult-themed activities,” said Dikastiria Daimonikos. She continued, “We are excited to have Michiganders who celebrate the arcane & occult as part of this year’s festivities. There is actually a very strong metaphysical community here in Michigan.”

The Daimonians hope that this year’s Spell Con will foster and promote spiritual growth while bringing healing and enrichment to the community through culture and the arcane Liberal Arts.

General Admission tickets include all performances, workshops, and access to the Metaphysical Marketplace from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The VIP Ticket includes the same perks as the general admission ticket, as well as access to the VIP Balcony Lounge, a complimentary Tarot reading, as well as a gift

Costumes are encouraged for attendees.

The event will take place at The Fledge, located at 1300 Eureka Street, Lansing.

More information can be found here.

A “Comic-Con for The Occult” Comes to Mid-Michigan for the Second Straight Year (Daimonikos Productions)

