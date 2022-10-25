Russian court hears appeal by Brittney Griner against sentence

FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court...
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court room after her last words, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, on Aug. 4, 2022.(Alexander Zemlianichenko | AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:27 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) - A Russian court on Tuesday started hearing American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal against her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession.

Griner, an eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

Griner is taking part in the session via video call from a penal colony where she is being held.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old woman injured in shooting
Woman hurt in Lansing shooting Sunday
Domestic violence incident leaves one dead in St. Johns
The Cirigliano family was spotted at an Upper Peninsula gas station on Oct. 17, 2022.
Missing family of 4 spotted at Upper Peninsula gas station Monday
Capital Area Humane Society expected to trap more than 100 cats overnight at Mill Pond Village
Capital Area Humane Society expected to trap more than 100 cats overnight at Mill Pond Village
Surveillance pictures of family in Gulliver BP
UPDATE: Missing West Michigan family found safe in Wisconsin

Latest News

An armed former student broke into a St. Louis high school, fatally shooting a teacher and a...
Details emerge after St. Louis school shooting that killed 2
A house just off of Plains Rd in Eaton Rapids caught fire early Tuesday morning. (10/25/22)
Multiple fire departments respond to house fire in Eaton Rapids
Dustin Owens, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his pregnant girlfriend,...
Missing pregnant woman found dead; boyfriend arrested
Authorities found the victim at her home with multiple gunshot wounds after she was reported...
Man charged with murder after pregnant girlfriend found dead