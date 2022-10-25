Replacement of 100-year-old bridges closes streets in Jackson

Michigan Department of Transportation
Michigan Department of Transportation(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A project to replace two century-old railroad bridges in Jackson will close two roads for the entire winter.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said Detroit and Van Buren streets will be closed for the winter as crews work to replace two railroad bridges. The bridges go over Jackson and Mechanic streets, which are closed due to the construction. They are expected to reopen Nov. 23.

The new bridges will be raised to provide more clearance on Jackson and Mechanic streets.

More information on the project can be found on MDOT’s official website here.

