Prosecution team appeals judge’s order to dismiss Flint Water Crisis charges

FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - An order by a judge to dismiss charges against seven defendants in the Flint criminal prosecution has been appealed.

The Flint Water prosecution team announced on Tuesday that they would appeal an order made by Judge Elizabeth Kelly that dismissed seven defendants in the trial related to the Flint Water Crisis.

The prosecution touched on the decision and said that the public deserves to hear the evidence against these defendants.

“Remanding these cases for preliminary exam is the next logical step in the legal process based on the ruling from the Michigan Supreme Court,” said the prosecution in a statement.

Read: Ex-Michigan governor asks court to drop Flint water charges

In early October, Kelly rejected efforts by the attorney general’s office to just send the cases to Flint District Court and turn them into criminal complaints, The decision did not affect former Governor Rick Synder, even though his lawyers urged another judge to dismiss the misdemeanor charges related to the crisis.

Tuesday’s appeal comes three weeks after Kelly’s decision. The prosecution had more to say when they made their decision.

“The Michigan Supreme Court did not abolish the one-person grand jury, but instead more specifically defined the process, leaving a path for the prosecution to pursue charges against the defendants. The prosecution followed the law in using the one-person grand jury process from the beginning and is prepared to move forward on the valid warrants issued in these cases in compliance with the new process defined in the opinion from the Court. The prosecution is ready to present their case and looks forward to seeing the people of Flint have their day in Court.”

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.