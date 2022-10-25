Over 1M absentee ballots requested in Michigan for 2022 midterms

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 1.8 million absentee ballots have been requested with 771,967 of them submitted for the Michigan midterm election.

The Michigan Secretary of State (SOS) said on Tuesday that voters must hand deliver their ballots to their clerk’s office or ballot drop boxes to avoid postal delays before Nov. 8. If people need to, they can find their drop box locations at the Michigan website. Absentee ballots can also be tracked so voters can see when they are received.

Read: US Attorney Totten announces new elections hotline, website, and DEO

SOS said that absentee ballot return envelopes must be signed by the voter with a signature matching the signature the clerk has with their voter registration.

All ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

People who are eligible to vote in Michigan but have not yet registered will need to do so at their clerk’s office since online and mail-in registration can not be done exactly two weeks before an election.

Additional information about absentee and in-person voting in Michigan is available on the state website. A breakdown of ballot numbers can also be downloaded here.

