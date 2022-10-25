In My View: Jim Harbaugh’s 3-4 record against MSU

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For all Jim Harbaugh has accomplished in seven years as Michigan’s head coach, he has a mere 3-4 record against Michigan State.

Most years, Michigan has been favored. Say what you want, but it ruins Michigan’s season without a win over Michigan State and that would include last year even making it to the final four.

Michigan has to win this game given what is at stake and if the Spartans pull another upset it justifies this season as not being all bad believe me.

More: In My View

