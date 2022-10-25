Multiple fire departments respond to house fire in Eaton Rapids

The fire broke out early Tuesday morning
A house just off of Plains Rd in Eaton Rapids caught fire early Tuesday morning. (10/25/22)
A house just off of Plains Rd in Eaton Rapids caught fire early Tuesday morning. (10/25/22)(WILX-TV)
Oct. 25, 2022
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning in Eaton Rapids. The house, just off of W Plains Rd, was engulfed in flames as crews worked to put out the fire.

Our News 10 crew on scene was able to confirm that the Mason Fire Department was one of the responding departments.

We are working to learn more information about whether anyone was inside of the home at the time of the fire or if anyone was injured. We will keep you updated on air and online.

