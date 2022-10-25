MSU professor to lead new Suicide Prevention Research Center

“A large number of adults who die by suicide in the US have had contact with a jail in the past year.”
A Michigan State University professor is among three people who will lead the new suicide prevention research center.
By Ta'Niyah Jordan
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Research shows that people who spend time in jail are at a higher risk for suicide. Now, there’s a national effort to help save more lives. A Michigan State University professor is among three people who will lead a new National Suicide Prevention Research Center.

Three Michigan jails are joining suicide prevention efforts to meet people where they are in a crisis. More than 30 investigators will help find people who are at risk of taking their own life before it’s too late. The next step is getting them connected with a healthcare provider for further assessment.

1 in 3 men and 1 in 8 women who die by suicide spend at least one night in jail.

“It turns out that contact with the criminal legal system – with police; with the jails – is one of the places that you can find them,” said Jennifer Johnson, C.S. Mott endowed professor at Michigan State University.

Johnson is leading the suicide prevention research center. She said “finding people at risk of suicide before tragedy strikes is an ongoing issue.”

“People who come into contact with the police and jails have many of the risk factors for suicide. They are disproportionally-likely to have mental health problems, disproportionally-likely to have addiction problems, disproportionally-likely to have access to legal means,” said Johnson.

The center will apply computer algorithms from medical records and cross-reference them with jail records.

“There are more than 3,000 jails in the country and there are many, many, many health systems. And there just hasn’t been a way for police or jails to get somebody at risk connected with care in the community. Because like I said they’re there for a day or 2 and then they’re back out in the community,” said Johnson.

Once they’re back out in the community, Johnson said, “they’re at risk for suicide.”

The Prevention Network in Lansing said “Prevention Network aims to cultivate healthy communities through resources, technical assistance, and support. While we focus on substance misuse prevention, it goes hand-in-hand with suicide prevention, and are happy to support/share this with our partners to further the support.”

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Domestic violence incident leaves one dead in St. Johns
Consumers Energy
Consumers Energy relocating its Mid-Michigan operations center in 2024
22-year-old woman injured in shooting
Woman hurt in Lansing shooting Sunday
Capital Area Humane Society expected to trap more than 100 cats overnight at Mill Pond Village
Capital Area Humane Society expected to trap more than 100 cats overnight at Mill Pond Village
The Cirigliano family was spotted at an Upper Peninsula gas station on Oct. 17, 2022.
Missing family of 4 spotted at Upper Peninsula gas station Monday

Latest News

Michigan Department of Transportation
Replacement of 100-year-old bridges closes streets in Jackson
Michigan State Police car
Jackson man arrested in Northern Michigan break-in
Prosecution team appeals judge’s order to dismiss Flint Water Crisis charges
Over 1M absentee ballots requested in Michigan for 2022 midterms