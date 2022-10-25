Lansing Police Department arrest alleged child predator

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man is in jail after attempting to allegedly meet up with a 7-year-old girl for the purpose of sexual relations.

27-year-old Cole McElhaney from Gratiot County was arrested by the Lansing Police Department (LPD) on Friday on charges related to alleged criminal sexual conduct. According to police, McElhaney agreed to pay money to have sexual relations with the woman and the child.

LPD said they were able to find and arrest McElhaney and he is now charged with 1 count of solicitation to commit criminal sexual conduct, first-degree and second-degree, and one count of sexual abuse of a minor.

He is set to appear in court on Nov. 4. and is currently being held on a $75,000 bond.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.