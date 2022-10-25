Lakers Send Out Former Spartan Christie

Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) dunks the ball during the first half of an NBA...
Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) dunks the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks in Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.((AP Photo/Ashley Landis))
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Los Angeles Lakers have sent their second round draft pick, Max Christie, to the South Bay Lakers of the G League. Christie played one season at Michigan State and averaged nearly nine points per game. He was the 35th player chosen in the NBA draft back in June and played in the NBA summer league.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

