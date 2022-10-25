Lakers Send Out Former Spartan Christie

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Los Angeles Lakers have sent their second round draft pick, Max Christie, to the South Bay Lakers of the G League. Christie played one season at Michigan State and averaged nearly nine points per game. He was the 35th player chosen in the NBA draft back in June and played in the NBA summer league.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.