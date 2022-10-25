Jackson’s Sleep in Heavenly Peace teams up with Lowe’s for Bed Build Event

(PRNewswire)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) and Lowe’s of Jackson Hero Project is coming together to build as many beds as they can in 3 hours for “Our Town!” kids.

No experience is necessary, and all tools and equipment are provided to volunteers.

Most of the build stations will be indoors while stain and branding will be outside.

Registration for this event starts at 8:15 a.m. on Sat, Nov. 5, followed by a safety briefing at 9:00 a.m. The build will end at 12:00 p.m. You are encouraged to arrive early for registration.

The event will take place at Lowe’s Improvement Store located at 1535 Boardman Road, Jackson in the back.

You can learn more about the Build a Bed Event here.

