Jackson man arrested in Northern Michigan break-in

ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 43-year-old man from Jackson was arrested Oct. 18 in connection with a break-in in Northern Michigan.

The break-in happened at a business on US-23 in Alpena Township just before 3:30 a.m.

According to authorities, an employee was alerted by the building’s alarm system to a break-in. The employee said they noticed a company-owned pickup truck was running with its parking lights on outside the building, so he turned off the truck and removed the keys.

The employee said the back door of the business was open and a man was seen inside the garage. Police said the man inside told the employee he was there to pick up his stuff and the employee called 911.

The man left the scene. Later that day, police said the employee saw the man walking north on US-23 and called police as he started to follow him.

Michigan State Police troopers caught up with the man and arrested him. They identified him as Kenneth Charles Gavett, a 43-year-old man from Jackson. He was charged with one count of breaking and entering, one count of malicious destruction of property less than $200, and one count of larceny in a building.

He is expected to return to court Nov. 7.

