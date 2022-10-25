Jackson cemetery hosting last clean-up event for the season

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - People for the Parks and Trails (PPT) are heading back to Mt. Evergreen Cemetery for their annual Halloween cemetery cleanup.

Cleaning up Mt. Evergreen Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 29 will be the last volunteer event of the 2022 season for PPT.

Volunteers will help in the removal of fallen branches, leaves, and trash from gravesites. There will also be grim stories shared of famous Jackson residents of yesteryear who are buried in the cemetery.

Volunteers are to meet at the front cemetery entrance off Greenwood and Morrell streets at 10 a.m. The time commitment is expected to be about an hour.

Volunteer projects are open to all Jackson residents. Including children, provided they are supervised.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up by visiting CityOfJackson.org/PeopleForParks. The event can be found by visiting the People for the Parks and Trails Facebook page.

