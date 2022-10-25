Ingham County Health Dept. to host Flu and COVID-19 Clinic

(Newly authorized Covid-19 booster set to roll out)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Flu and COVID-19 booster clinics are coming to the Ingham County Health Department (ICHD).

The drive-thru Flu and COVID-19 booster clinic will take place on Oct. 26 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Ingham County Human Services Building parking lot. Vaccines will be available for ages 5 and up with no appointment necessary. Upon arrival, vehicles should enter from the Cedar Street entrance and follow signs to register.

On Oct. 27, ICHC Cedar Pediatrics will offer a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for children ages 6 months to 18 years old. Though walk-ins will be accommodated, you can call 517-887-4305 to schedule an appointment.

They ask that you bring your COVID-19 vaccination card with you to your appointment if you have one.

If you recently tested positive for COVID-19, the Ingham County Health Department requests that you wait a minimum of 10 days from your positive test date or the onset of symptoms and that your symptoms have improved before coming to your vaccine appointment.

More information about the ICHD clinics can be found here.

