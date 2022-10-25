High Five Turkey Drive: Playmakers in Meridian Twp. aims to provide turkeys for those in need

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - News 10 has partnered with Playmakers and Orange Insoles to provide turkeys to families in need in the Lansing area for the 42nd Annual High Five Turkey Drive.

This year, the High Five Turkey Drive Committee pledges to provide 350 turkeys on the Thanksgiving table to local Mid-Michigan families that may not otherwise enjoy this special meal.

“It means a lot. This started with my mother Marcia Keenoy, she was part of High Five turkey drive in the Detroit area. We would raise funds and then go out and distribute those turkeys to families in need. Just seeing what it meant for them to be able to have that moment on Thanksgiving morning, without breaking the bank, really meant a lot,” said Owen Keenoy, Business Development Executive, Orange Insoles.

With a $15 donation to The High Five Turkey Drive, you will be providing a turkey for a Mid-Michigan family in need. With only $5 more, a $20 donation will provide the turkey and side dishes for a complete Thanksgiving meal. (All donations are tax-deductible; Receipt upon request.)

There are three easy ways to donate! Click HERE to donate online directly through The High Five Turkey Drive online link HERE,

We thank you for helping to Make an Impact in our Mid-Michigan community by providing Thanksgiving meals for those in need!

