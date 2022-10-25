High Five Turkey Drive: Playmakers in Meridian Twp. aims to provide turkeys for those in need

One Meridian Twp. business is working to help families in need.
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - News 10 has partnered with Playmakers and Orange Insoles to provide turkeys to families in need in the Lansing area for the 42nd Annual High Five Turkey Drive.

This year, the High Five Turkey Drive Committee pledges to provide 350 turkeys on the Thanksgiving table to local Mid-Michigan families that may not otherwise enjoy this special meal.

“It means a lot. This started with my mother Marcia Keenoy, she was part of High Five turkey drive in the Detroit area. We would raise funds and then go out and distribute those turkeys to families in need. Just seeing what it meant for them to be able to have that moment on Thanksgiving morning, without breaking the bank, really meant a lot,” said Owen Keenoy, Business Development Executive, Orange Insoles.

With a $15 donation to The High Five Turkey Drive, you will be providing a turkey for a Mid-Michigan family in need. With only $5 more, a $20 donation will provide the turkey and side dishes for a complete Thanksgiving meal. (All donations are tax-deductible; Receipt upon request.)

There are three easy ways to donate! Click HERE to donate online directly through The High Five Turkey Drive online link HERE,

We thank you for helping to Make an Impact in our Mid-Michigan community by providing Thanksgiving meals for those in need!

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Domestic violence incident leaves one dead in St. Johns
22-year-old woman injured in shooting
Woman hurt in Lansing shooting Sunday
Consumers Energy
Consumers Energy relocating its Mid-Michigan operations center in 2024
Capital Area Humane Society expected to trap more than 100 cats overnight at Mill Pond Village
Capital Area Humane Society expected to trap more than 100 cats overnight at Mill Pond Village
The Cirigliano family was spotted at an Upper Peninsula gas station on Oct. 17, 2022.
Missing family of 4 spotted at Upper Peninsula gas station Monday

Latest News

A “Comic-Con for The Occult” Comes to Mid-Michigan for the Second Straight Year
Second annual Spell Con coming to Lansing
US Attorney Totten announces new elections hotline, website, and DEO.
Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum issues statement on Election Reprogramming
One More Warm Day on Tuesday