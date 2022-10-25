Griner’s Appeal Rejected

Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison. (CNN, POOL)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOSCOW (AP) - A Russian court has rejected an appeal by U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner of her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession, a step that could move her closer to a possible high-stakes prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington. The all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and two-time Olympic gold medalist was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport. Reflecting pressure on the U.S. administration to do more to bring Griner home, the U.S. secretary of state revealed in July that Washington had made a proposal to get Griner home, along with Paul Whelan, an American serving a 16-year sentence in Russia for espionage.

