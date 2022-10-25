Grand Ledge animal sanctuary accepting pumpkin, jack-o’-lantern donations

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The animals at Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary got to nibble on some pumpkins Tuesday.

They’re a good source of protein for the animals. The animal sanctuary is hoping residents drop off their pumpkins and jack-o’-lanterns when they are done with them.

In 2021, a farmer dropped off 90 pumpkins.

“They love eating pumpkins,” said founder Victoria Worthy. “A lot of times, it’s good for their digestive systems, and with them being seniors, we always want to help that.”

The Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary takes in elderly farm animals when their original owners can’t support them in their old age.

Residents can drop off pumpkins all year long. The sanctuary is located on Mount Hope Highway in Grand Ledge. Worthy said they will pick up pumpkins if residents aren’t able to deliver.

More information on the Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary can be found on its official website here.

