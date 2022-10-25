First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A cold front moves through the area this morning and temperatures will tumble once the front passes the area. We start the day off with temperatures in the upper 50s, but by lunch time readings should be near 50º and will not move much this afternoon. The colder air teamed up with a gusty wind will make for a chilly afternoon. Tonight the winds diminish and temperatures drop back to the low 30s by early Thursday morning. Plan on high temperatures in the 50s Thursday and Friday. This weekend high temperatures are back near 60º.

You will need the umbrellas this morning across the area with a steady light to moderate rainfall. The steady rain is ahead of a cold front that will pass through the area during the morning commute. Once the front passes the area we get into a scattered shower pattern late morning into the early afternoon. A few breaks may develop in the clouds by late this afternoon. Tonight we will be partly cloudy. Some sunshine is expected each day Thursday through Sunday. Sunday night into Halloween on Monday we have the chance of a few rain showers.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 26, 2022

Average High: 56º Average Low 38º

Lansing Record High: 82° 1963

Lansing Record Low: 14° 1887

Jackson Record High: 80º 1963

Jackson Record Low: 23º 1962

