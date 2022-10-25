East Lansing, Meridian Township firecrews compete to cut car in half the quickest

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Great Divide Car Cutting Contest is returning to Mid-Michigan on Friday.

The event is a competition between the Meridian Township and East Lansing fire departments to see who can cut a car in half first using only a battery-operated reciprocating saw. This year’s competition will take place at the Home Depot in Okemos, located on Newman Road.

The event will feature food, drinks, the Michigan State University cheer team and the Williamston High School Marching band. It runs from 1-3 p.m.

More information can be found on Meridian Township’s official website here.

