Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 12,167 new cases, 158 deaths over past 7 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The amount of new coronavirus cases and deaths reported in Michigan has gone down Tuesday.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 12,167 new cases of COVID and 158 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 1,738 cases per day, a decrease from last week’s 1,773 average.

State totals now sit at 2,886,176 cases and 39,250 deaths since the pandemic more than two years ago.

As of Tuesday, 986 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a decrease from the 1,051 hospitalized a week ago.

The next update will be Nov. 1.

County Confirmed COVID cases COVID-related deaths New cases per 100,000 people Clinton County 16,291 205 201 Eaton County 26,908 409 188.6 Ingham County 64,659 798 140.9 Jackson County 40,528 571 162.1 Shiawassee County 16,778 221 161.5

