Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 12,167 new cases, 158 deaths over past 7 days

State totals now sit at 2,886,176 cases and 39,250 deaths since the pandemic more than two years ago.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.(WILX)
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The amount of new coronavirus cases and deaths reported in Michigan has gone down Tuesday.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 12,167 new cases of COVID and 158 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 1,738 cases per day, a decrease from last week’s 1,773 average.

State totals now sit at 2,886,176 cases and 39,250 deaths since the pandemic more than two years ago.

As of Tuesday, 986 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a decrease from the 1,051 hospitalized a week ago.

The next update will be Nov. 1.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesCOVID-related deathsNew cases per 100,000 people
Clinton County16,291205201
Eaton County26,908409188.6
Ingham County64,659798140.9
Jackson County40,528571162.1
Shiawassee County16,778221161.5

