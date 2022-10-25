4 teens arrested in armed robbery on Lansing’s south side
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Four teenagers were arrested Tuesday in Lansing in connection with an armed robbery.
Police said the suspects ranged in age from 17-18.
The arrest happened at a home on Grovenburg Street, near Miller Road. A large police presence - including Lansing Police Department officers and Michigan State Police troopers - was seen at the location.
Police said there is no threat to the public and there were no major injuries.
This is a developing story, News 10 will keep you updated.
