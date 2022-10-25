2023 Big Ten Football Schedules to be Revealed Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten Network will announce the conference football schedules for the 2023 season at noon on Wednesday. Each of the 14 teams will learn of their nine conference games, dates and locations. Non conference portions of the schedules have been announced. The Big Ten will retain its East and West Divisions for 2023 then reevaluate the format in 2024 when USC and UCLA join the league.

