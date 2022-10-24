Woman hurt in Lansing shooting Sunday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A woman is in the hospital after being shot in Lansing Sunday night.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on Cavanaugh just east of Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.

Police say a 22-year-old woman was taken to the hospital. It’s not clear how badly she was hurt, but police told News 10 she was stable.

Police were still looking for a suspect.

If you know anything, call Lansing Police.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.