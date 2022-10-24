Woman hurt in Lansing shooting Sunday

(WILX)
By Cody Butler
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A woman is in the hospital after being shot in Lansing Sunday night.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on Cavanaugh just east of Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.

Police say a 22-year-old woman was taken to the hospital. It’s not clear how badly she was hurt, but police told News 10 she was stable.

Police were still looking for a suspect.

If you know anything, call Lansing Police.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

