Wild NASCAR Race Expected This Sunday

-Expect chaos this Sunday at Martinsville Speedway in the final race to qualify for NASCAR’s championship decider. Joey Logano is the only driver locked into the title-deciding round. The remaining three spots will be filled Sunday. But Martinsville in the spring proved incredibly difficult to pass on as William Byron and Chase Elliott combined to lead all but six of the 403 laps. It could make for desperate times and desperate measures just when NASCAR has laid down the law on what’s unacceptable. NASCAR has made it clear over the last three weeks that it won’t tolerate any sort of race manipulation or retaliation.

