Wild NASCAR Race Expected This Sunday

Fanttik and NASCAR Partner for Camping World Truck Series
Fanttik and NASCAR Partner for Camping World Truck Series(PRNewswire)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-Expect chaos this Sunday at Martinsville Speedway in the final race to qualify for NASCAR’s championship decider. Joey Logano is the only driver locked into the title-deciding round. The remaining three spots will be filled Sunday. But Martinsville in the spring proved incredibly difficult to pass on as William Byron and Chase Elliott combined to lead all but six of the 403 laps. It could make for desperate times and desperate measures just when NASCAR has laid down the law on what’s unacceptable. NASCAR has made it clear over the last three weeks that it won’t tolerate any sort of race manipulation or retaliation.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old woman injured in shooting
Woman hurt in Lansing shooting Sunday
The Cirigliano family was spotted at an Upper Peninsula gas station on Oct. 17, 2022.
Missing family of 4 spotted at Upper Peninsula gas station Monday
Surveillance pictures of family in Gulliver BP
UPDATE: Missing West Michigan family found safe in Wisconsin
A crash on US-127 hospitalized two people on Oct. 21, 2022.
Brighton woman injured, Wyandotte teen killed in head-on crash on US-127
Michigan man arrested in Georgia shooting that injured 4

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap (8) forces a fumble by Indianapolis Colts...
Struggling Colts To Bench Matt Ryan
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates with Bryce Harper (3) after hitting a...
Astros and Phillies in the World Series
insert
McIlroy Ranked Number One in the World
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Spartans are Big Underdogs at Michigan