Struggling Colts To Bench Matt Ryan

NDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indianapolis Colts are benching starting quarterback Matt Ryan and will start Sam Ehlinger in Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders. Coach Frank Reich says Ryan has a separated throwing shoulder though the injury was not the reason he was demoted. Ehlinger started his rookie season on injured reserve, but was promoted to the active roster in October 2021. He supplanted Super Bowl 52 MVP Nick Foles as No. 2 on the depth chart heading into Week 6. Ryan leads the NFL with nine interceptions and has fumbled 11 times this season.

