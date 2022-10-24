Struggling Colts To Bench Matt Ryan

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap (8) forces a fumble by Indianapolis Colts...
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap (8) forces a fumble by Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)(Zach Bolinger | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indianapolis Colts are benching starting quarterback Matt Ryan and will start Sam Ehlinger in Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders. Coach Frank Reich says Ryan has a separated throwing shoulder though the injury was not the reason he was demoted. Ehlinger started his rookie season on injured reserve, but was promoted to the active roster in October 2021. He supplanted Super Bowl 52 MVP Nick Foles as No. 2 on the depth chart heading into Week 6. Ryan leads the NFL with nine interceptions and has fumbled 11 times this season.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old woman injured in shooting
Woman hurt in Lansing shooting Sunday
The Cirigliano family was spotted at an Upper Peninsula gas station on Oct. 17, 2022.
Missing family of 4 spotted at Upper Peninsula gas station Monday
Surveillance pictures of family in Gulliver BP
UPDATE: Missing West Michigan family found safe in Wisconsin
A crash on US-127 hospitalized two people on Oct. 21, 2022.
Brighton woman injured, Wyandotte teen killed in head-on crash on US-127
Michigan man arrested in Georgia shooting that injured 4

Latest News

Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates with Bryce Harper (3) after hitting a...
Astros and Phillies in the World Series
Fanttik and NASCAR Partner for Camping World Truck Series
Wild NASCAR Race Expected This Sunday
insert
McIlroy Ranked Number One in the World
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Spartans are Big Underdogs at Michigan