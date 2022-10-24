State Police investigates shooting of couple near Niles

HOWARD TWP., Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police (MSP), Niles post is investigating the suspicious death of two individuals discovered Sunday, October 23 around 10:30 a.m. at a residence in the 1100 block of Shady Shores Dr, Howard Township.

MSP said a 46-year-old woman was found dead outside the home and a 42-year-old man dead inside. Both sustained from gunshot wounds.

Police also say that evidence at the scene and family members confirmed that the deceased couple were husband and wife. Additionally, it was determined they have lived at this location for at least 2 years.

Information gathered from neighboring witnesses revealed multiple gunshots were heard coming from the venue the previous day on October 22 between 8:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

This incident appears to be isolated with no known suspects at large or danger to the community.

MSP Niles post is asking anyone with information about the incident to please call 269-683-4411

Both autopsies are expected to be completed on Monday, Oct. 24.

This incident remains open pending further investigation and lab analysis.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.