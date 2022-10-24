State Police investigates shooting of couple near Niles

(Generic Image)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWARD TWP., Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police (MSP), Niles post is investigating the suspicious death of two individuals discovered Sunday, October 23 around 10:30 a.m. at a residence in the 1100 block of Shady Shores Dr, Howard Township.

MSP said a 46-year-old woman was found dead outside the home and a 42-year-old man dead inside. Both sustained from gunshot wounds.

Police also say that evidence at the scene and family members confirmed that the deceased couple were husband and wife. Additionally, it was determined they have lived at this location for at least 2 years.

Information gathered from neighboring witnesses revealed multiple gunshots were heard coming from the venue the previous day on October 22 between 8:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

This incident appears to be isolated with no known suspects at large or danger to the community.

MSP Niles post is asking anyone with information about the incident to please call 269-683-4411

Both autopsies are expected to be completed on Monday, Oct. 24.

This incident remains open pending further investigation and lab analysis.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old woman injured in shooting
Woman hurt in Lansing shooting Sunday
The Cirigliano family was spotted at an Upper Peninsula gas station on Oct. 17, 2022.
Missing family of 4 spotted at Upper Peninsula gas station Monday
Surveillance pictures of family in Gulliver BP
UPDATE: Missing West Michigan family found safe in Wisconsin
A crash on US-127 hospitalized two people on Oct. 21, 2022.
Brighton woman, Wyandotte teen seriously injured in head-on crash on US-127
Police are looking for a stolen 1931 REO 835 Convertible.
1931 REO convertible stolen in Lansing Township

Latest News

Meridian Township expands outdoor warning siren reach
Mel Tucker looks on as the Michigan State Spartans faced Maryland Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
LIVE: Mel Tucker speaks ahead of Michigan game
"Spooktacular Drive Thru Trunk-or-Treat"
Hillsdale College to host third annual Trunk-or-Treat
This would be the first time a school shooter was convicted of terrorism.
Ethan Crumbley pleads guilty to 24 counts, including terrorism, for school shooting