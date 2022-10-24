Spartans are Big Underdogs at Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State is listed as a 21 point underdog for Saturday night’s game at Michigan. Kick off is at 7:30 and ABC will televise. The Spartans have won the last two games in the series and if they win this Saturday Mel Tucker becomes the first coach in MSU history to win his first three games against the Wolverines. Both teams are coming off bye weeks. Michigan has a 7-0 record and the Spartans are 3-4. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has a 3-4 record against the Spartans.

