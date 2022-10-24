Powerball hits $610M after Saturday drawing

(Source: CNN)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Another drawing leads to no winners in the Powerball, leaving the winnings now at $610 million.

The Powerball has had 34 draws with no winners, and it now stands at a whopping $610 million with a $293 million cash option. If the winnings are won, it would be the second-largest Powerball jackpot won this year and the eighth-largest Powerball jackpot ever won.

Aug. 3 was the last time a Powerball jackpot was won through a ticket bought in Pennsylvania with a $206 million jackpot. The last player to win in Michigan was Cristy Davis, from Waterford with a $70 million jackpot on Feb. 12, 2020.

Powerball tickets are on sale until 9:45 Monday night and they can be bought online at the Michigan Lottery website.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cirigliano family was spotted at an Upper Peninsula gas station on Oct. 17, 2022.
Missing family of 4 spotted at Upper Peninsula gas station Monday
A crash on US-127 hospitalized two people on Oct. 21, 2022.
Brighton woman, Wyandotte teen seriously injured in head-on crash on US-127
22-year-old woman injured in shooting
Woman hurt in Lansing shooting Sunday
Surveillance pictures of family in Gulliver BP
UPDATE: Missing West Michigan family found safe in Wisconsin
Police are looking for a stolen 1931 REO 835 Convertible.
1931 REO convertible stolen in Lansing Township

Latest News

Monday is the last day for Michigan online voting registrations
kid playing hopscotch on playground outdoors, children outdoor activities
One Michigan kid can win an exclusive Thanksgiving experience
A photo of the new P.E.A.C.E. Team is attached. From left to right, MSU DPPS Det./Sgt. James...
East Lansing Police, MSU Police form new collaborative team
Warm Start to the Week