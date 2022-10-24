Powerball hits $610M after Saturday drawing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Another drawing leads to no winners in the Powerball, leaving the winnings now at $610 million.
The Powerball has had 34 draws with no winners, and it now stands at a whopping $610 million with a $293 million cash option. If the winnings are won, it would be the second-largest Powerball jackpot won this year and the eighth-largest Powerball jackpot ever won.
Aug. 3 was the last time a Powerball jackpot was won through a ticket bought in Pennsylvania with a $206 million jackpot. The last player to win in Michigan was Cristy Davis, from Waterford with a $70 million jackpot on Feb. 12, 2020.
Powerball tickets are on sale until 9:45 Monday night and they can be bought online at the Michigan Lottery website.
Next:
- East Lansing Police, MSU Police form new collaborative team
- Monday is the last day for Michigan online voting registrations
- One Michigan kid can win an exclusive Thanksgiving experience
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.