Powerball hits $610M after Saturday drawing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Another drawing leads to no winners in the Powerball, leaving the winnings now at $610 million.

The Powerball has had 34 draws with no winners, and it now stands at a whopping $610 million with a $293 million cash option. If the winnings are won, it would be the second-largest Powerball jackpot won this year and the eighth-largest Powerball jackpot ever won.

Aug. 3 was the last time a Powerball jackpot was won through a ticket bought in Pennsylvania with a $206 million jackpot. The last player to win in Michigan was Cristy Davis, from Waterford with a $70 million jackpot on Feb. 12, 2020.

Powerball tickets are on sale until 9:45 Monday night and they can be bought online at the Michigan Lottery website.

