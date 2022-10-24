Outside lanes of Grand River Avenue in Meridian Township to close for manhole work

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The outside lanes of Grand River Avenue will close Monday so crews can finish manhole work.

According to authorities, the lane closures will stretch from Marsh Road to Cornell Road. Additionally, traffic signal work will be done from Meridian Mall to Cornell Road.

The project is expected to be completed Oct. 31.

More information can be found on the official Meridian Township website here.

