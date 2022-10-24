Outside lanes of Grand River Avenue in Meridian Township to close for manhole work

Michigan Department of Transportation
Michigan Department of Transportation(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The outside lanes of Grand River Avenue will close Monday so crews can finish manhole work.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

According to authorities, the lane closures will stretch from Marsh Road to Cornell Road. Additionally, traffic signal work will be done from Meridian Mall to Cornell Road.

The project is expected to be completed Oct. 31.

More information can be found on the official Meridian Township website here.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old woman injured in shooting
Woman hurt in Lansing shooting Sunday
The Cirigliano family was spotted at an Upper Peninsula gas station on Oct. 17, 2022.
Missing family of 4 spotted at Upper Peninsula gas station Monday
Surveillance pictures of family in Gulliver BP
UPDATE: Missing West Michigan family found safe in Wisconsin
A crash on US-127 hospitalized two people on Oct. 21, 2022.
Brighton woman injured, Wyandotte teen killed in head-on crash on US-127
Michigan man arrested in Georgia shooting that injured 4

Latest News

Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
A crash on US-127 hospitalized two people on Oct. 21, 2022.
Brighton woman injured, Wyandotte teen killed in head-on crash on US-127
Traffic alert: M-21 in Owosso to see closures for sewer replacement
Capital Area Humane Society expected to trap more than 100 cats overnight at Mill Pond Village
Capital Area Humane Society expected to trap more than 100 cats overnight at Mill Pond Village