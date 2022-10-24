One Michigan kid can win an exclusive Thanksgiving experience

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One lucky Michigan kid can win an exclusive Thanksgiving experience. Courtesy of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan (BCBSM) and the Detroit Lions, the #MIKidsCan Turkey Day VIP Sweepstakes is now open to enter through Nov. 14 for children of Michigan ages 10 through 18.

“We are thrilled to once again be partnering with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan on the Turkey Day VIP Sweepstakes to bring an extra layer of joy to our community on the day of our greatest tradition, the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day Classic,” said Detroit Lions Senior Vice President, Marketing and Brand Emily Griffin. “We can’t wait to see how this year’s winner represents youth health and wellness by playing 60 as well as getting into the Thanksgiving holiday spirit on gameday.”

As part of the sweepstakes entry, parents are asked to share how their child will get active for 60 minutes on Thanksgiving Day. Eligible children and families can enter at www.DetroitLions.com/TurkeyDayVIP.

The Turkey Day VIP Sweepstakes supports Blue Cross’ ongoing commitment to children’s physical fitness and good nutrition through its #MIKidsCan campaign and ongoing partnership with the Detroit Lions’ Play 60 program.

The winner will be randomly selected by the Detroit Lions and announced prior to the game. As part of their prize package, they will receive the following:

Participation for the winner and their parents to be part of the BCBSM parade float, carrying the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day commemorative game ball

A custom jersey

A commemorative football

Participation in the national anthem prior to the Thanksgiving Day game • Participation in the fan tunnel experience prior to the Thanksgiving Day game

Special seating along the parade route for his or her guests in the BCBSM Blue Zone

Ten club level seats at Ford Field, to watch the Thanksgiving Day game

A complete Thanksgiving dinner for all 10 guests

“Blue Cross is thrilled to again host this year’s Turkey Day VIP Sweepstakes with the Detroit Lions in what’s considered one of the largest event days in Michigan,” said Andrew Hetzel, vice president of Corporate Communications at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. “Our mutual commitment with the Lions to improve children’s health and wellbeing, reinforcing the importance of 60 minutes of daily physical activity and making healthier food choices, comes to life through opportunities like the Turkey Day VIP Sweepstakes.”

