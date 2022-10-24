Oakland County man charged after TikTok video shows him striking child

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - 25-year-old John Wesley Hanley III of Flint was charged with one count of fourth-degree child abuse after a video shared on TikTok allegedly showed him striking a child in the face in Pontiac.

A concerned citizen alerted the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Oct. 14. After an investigation, it was determined that the incident occurred near the 1200 block of Perry Street in the City of Pontiac.

The graphic video shows the male suspect verbally disciplining a minor child under the age of 5 for kicking dirt while standing in line at a food truck. Seconds later, the male suspect is seen dragging the child by the arm before aggressively striking the child in the face, said the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Hanley III was arraigned on Oct. 22 in the 50th District Court in Pontiac. A personal bond was set at $20,000.

