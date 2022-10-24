Noise complaint in Calhoun County leads to pursuit, vehicle fire, crash, recovery of stolen vehicles

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three stolen vehicles were recovered Saturday morning by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

According to authorities, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a noise complaint on Dickman Road in Springfield at about 5:30 a.m, where they witnessed multiple vehicles flee the scene. The Sheriff’s Office said one vehicle struck one of their patrol vehicles and continued fleeing.

After losing sight of the vehicles, Calhoun County Dispatch was advised of a vehicle fire on Alden Street in Emmet Township that matched the description of one of the suspect vehicles.

Firefighters said they saw several people exit the vehicle, get into a different vehicle and flee the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies and Emmet Township Public Safety officers pursued the vehicle westbound on I-94, where the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office deployed stop sticks, which disabled the vehicle near Sprinkle Road.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities said the driver fled on foot, but was quickly apprehended by Calhoun County deputies. Two men that were in the vehicle were also arrested and three juveniles were turned over to their parents.

Authorities expect “multiple felony charges” on all suspects involved.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said three of the vehicles recovered were stolen. The investigation is ongoing.

