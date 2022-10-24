News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Waverly’s 88-yard touchdown

News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Waverly’s 88-yard touchdown
News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Waverly’s 88-yard touchdown
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week!

Waverly High School’s season is over, a 4-5 record, but the Warriors’ Martavian Robinson likely won’t soon forget his big kickoff return in the first half against DeWitt. 88 yards resulting in a touchdown and Robinson also had 133 receiving yards.

DeWitt won 49-13, but the play of the week goes to Waverly’s Martavian Robinson.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old woman injured in shooting
Woman hurt in Lansing shooting Sunday
The Cirigliano family was spotted at an Upper Peninsula gas station on Oct. 17, 2022.
Missing family of 4 spotted at Upper Peninsula gas station Monday
Surveillance pictures of family in Gulliver BP
UPDATE: Missing West Michigan family found safe in Wisconsin
A crash on US-127 hospitalized two people on Oct. 21, 2022.
Brighton woman injured, Wyandotte teen killed in head-on crash on US-127
Michigan man arrested in Georgia shooting that injured 4

Latest News

News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Waverly’s 88-yard touchdown
News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Waverly's 88-yard touchdown
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap (8) forces a fumble by Indianapolis Colts...
Struggling Colts To Bench Matt Ryan
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates with Bryce Harper (3) after hitting a...
Astros and Phillies in the World Series
Fanttik and NASCAR Partner for Camping World Truck Series
Wild NASCAR Race Expected This Sunday