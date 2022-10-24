News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Waverly’s 88-yard touchdown

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week!

Waverly High School’s season is over, a 4-5 record, but the Warriors’ Martavian Robinson likely won’t soon forget his big kickoff return in the first half against DeWitt. 88 yards resulting in a touchdown and Robinson also had 133 receiving yards.

DeWitt won 49-13, but the play of the week goes to Waverly’s Martavian Robinson.

